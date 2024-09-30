-
The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
There has been yet another fatal crash on the Sterling Highway. Marcie Toth, 56, of Kenai died when her car hit a pickup truck stopped for a turn at a Ninilchik store.
There were two vehicle crashes on the Sterling Highway Friday that took four lives.
Friends and colleagues are responding to the death of North Dakota Senate Republican majority leader Bob Stenehjem, who died in a Kenai Peninsula highway rollover crash.
‘Gang of Six’ May Break Through Debt Ceiling Stalemate, Legislative Hearing Targets Government Waste, BP Continues Cleanup of Lisburne Drill Site Spill, 2012 Kuskokwim 300 Race Could be Called Off, and more...
Somebody dumped a drum of waste oil into a pond near the Crescent Creek trail off the Sterling Highway.