Backyard chicken-keeping is gaining momentum in Anchorage. Partly due to increased attention to food costs and sustainability, but largely due to an ordinance passed back in April.
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...
Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmCooperative Extension Service noticed the uptick four years ago, chickens being sold on craigslist at $100 for “a guaranteed layer.” The service launched “Chicken University” to spread good information on raising chickens. Cooperative Extension’s Stephen Brown, the “chicken guy” in Alaska, joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown, Alaska.