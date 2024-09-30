-
A Houston man has been taken into custody for threatening a state Trooper, among other charges. Kenneth Champ, 48, who owns Champ Septic Pumping, is also under investigation for dumping raw human sewage into a creek that runs near his property.
-
They have been searching for a missing assistant hunting guide near Koliganek. Alaska State Troopers report 44-year-old Brian R. Murray of Fairbanks has been missing since Saturday, when he failed to arrive at the village from camp upstream on the Nushagak River.
-
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
-
Identities were released yesterday on the two State Troopers who fatally shot Adrian Spindler after a suicide standoff with the 19-year-old.