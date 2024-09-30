Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State of the State

  • Programs
    Governor Parnell: State of the State
    Kristin Spack
    Alaska Governor Sean Parnell will deliver his annual State of the State address Wednesday night from Juneau. Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO News Director, and Alexandra Gutierrez, State Capital Correspondent will Alaska Public Radio Network will anchor live coverage beginning at 7:00 pm.Listen on KSKA, APRN member stations or watch on Alaska Public Television.
  • Programs
    State of the State; and the Internet Piracy Bill
    Michael Carey
    The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
  • Governor Sean Parnell
    Programs
    Governor Parnell to Deliver State of the State Address
    Kristin Spack
    Listen toAlaska Governor Sean Parnell's State of the State address live from Juneau this Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 pm on KSKA FM.Streaming video will be available at Gave to GavelSchedule Updates: Hometown, Alaskawill repeat one hour later at 8:00 pm and Tech Nation will return next week on KSKA.