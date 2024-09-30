-
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell will deliver his annual State of the State address Wednesday night from Juneau. Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO News Director, and Alexandra Gutierrez, State Capital Correspondent will Alaska Public Radio Network will anchor live coverage beginning at 7:00 pm.Listen on KSKA, APRN member stations or watch on Alaska Public Television.
The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
Listen toAlaska Governor Sean Parnell's State of the State address live from Juneau this Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 pm on KSKA FM.Streaming video will be available at Gave to GavelSchedule Updates: Hometown, Alaskawill repeat one hour later at 8:00 pm and Tech Nation will return next week on KSKA.