-
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan gave his annual 'State of the City' address at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, saying Anchorage faces a $30 million budget shortfall . He also gave an update on the Port of Anchorage expansion project, Ship Creek development, Title 21 and the Mayor's Education Summit that took place last spring. Listen to his full speech including questions from the audience on ballot measures 1 and 2 this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 8/23 at 2:00 pm
-
In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Monday, June 13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmElected Mayor of Anchorage just over two years ago, Dan Sullivan gave his State of the City address at a Building Operators and Managers Association (BOMA) of Anchorage luncheon on June 10.