Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan gave his annual 'State of the City' address at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, saying Anchorage faces a $30 million budget shortfall . He also gave an update on the Port of Anchorage expansion project, Ship Creek development, Title 21 and the Mayor's Education Summit that took place last spring. Listen to his full speech including questions from the audience on ballot measures 1 and 2 this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 8/23 at 2:00 pm

