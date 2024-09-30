stage combat

KSKA: Friday, September 22 at 2:45pm. Cyrano's Theatre Company recently moved from their downtown location at 4th and D to 3800 Debarr Rd (site of the former Out North Contemporary Art House) and they are opening their new space with Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters, a story of a young woman ("Agnes", played by Taylor Campbell) who enters the world of Dungeons & Dragons to try to understand her deceased sister ("Tilly", played by Jessica Faust) and learns a lot about herself along the way. She Kills Monsters promises much in the way of role-playing, sword fighting and adventure. This dark comedy runs September 22 through October 15.LISTEN HERE

