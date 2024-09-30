stage combat

-
KSKA: Friday, September 22 at 2:45pm. Cyrano's Theatre Company recently moved from their downtown location at 4th and D to 3800 Debarr Rd (site of the former Out North Contemporary Art House) and they are opening their new space with Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters, a story of a young woman ("Agnes", played by Taylor Campbell) who enters the world of Dungeons & Dragons to try to understand her deceased sister ("Tilly", played by Jessica Faust) and learns a lot about herself along the way. She Kills Monsters promises much in the way of role-playing, sword fighting and adventure. This dark comedy runs September 22 through October 15.LISTEN HERE
Stage director David Lefkowich and conductor Brian DeMaris from Anchorage Opera's production of George Bizet's once scandalous opera Carmen drop by Stage Talk this week. Carmen performs in the Discovery Theatre October 23, 24 and 25.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 23 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Alaska Theatre of Youth is not only bringing acting to the stage and the classroom, but singing, the circus and a little bit o' fightin' (safely, of course!). Jessica Jacob and Krystal DeJesus come by Stage Talk to give a glimpse of what's in store for training young performers during ATY's 30th anniversary this summer.KSKA: Friday 5/31 at 2:45Listen Now
There's a new theatre in town called TossPot Productions and they're starting off their premier season with a powerful offering--A Gulag Mouse by Arthur M. Jolly. Actor/Producer Jill Sowerwine and Actor/Scenic Artist Morgan Mitchell drop by Stage Talk to give an insider's look at this new company and this exciting play opening at Out North Theatre and running March 22nd through April 7th.KSKA: Friday 3/22 at 2:45pm