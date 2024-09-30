-
On this Outdoor Explorer, Harlow Robinson will catch us up on the 2022 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Directors’ Awards and the Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May. The Directors’ Awards honor athletes and supporters who have made a significant impact on the culture of sport in Alaska. 100 Miles in May is the annual fundraiser for Healthy Futures.
The team narrowly missed the state title, and it will be years before the village sees another team step onto a court.
KSKA: Thursday Nov. 17 at 2:00 p.m. Successful athletes often say the mental game is as important as physical training, but what does that really mean? We’ll find out on the next show. What you’ll learn on the next show could make you a better athlete, and it can also make you more successful in life.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, Oct. 6, at 2:00 p.m. The Equinox Marathon is one of the most challenging anywhere, as it climbs up over Ester Dome in Fairbanks. We’ll also hear an interview recorded in Fairbanks with a trails volunteer, who’ll tell us about the many routes and races that make that community a great place to visit.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:00 p.m. Holly Brooks is one of Alaska’s favorite athletes because she was a regular person, an adult with a job, who became a member of the Olympic team - twice. We spend the entire next hour of Outdoor Explorer talking with Holly, learning about her recent retirement, and a new phase in her life as a counselor and coach.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, June 23, at 2:00 and Thursday, June 30, at 8:00 p.m. If any place needs a sports hall of fame, it’s Alaska. Our athletes do the impossible and for the last 10 years, we’ve remembered and celebrated their accomplishments with the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll hear about the anniversary of the hall, and talk to two inductees.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Concussions have suddenly become a big deal, especially in athletics. Why the increased interest and what does it mean, especially for athletes, parents and coaches? On the next Line One, Lynne Young of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the newest information on concussion recognition, treatment and prevention along with the ASAA 'Return to Play' (RTP) recommendations.KSKA: Monday 10/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Another school year in Alaska means a new season of competition for high school Athletes around the state. Many started coming in to practice several weeks before the start of school. KFSK's Matt Lichtenstein recently visited with several of Petersburg’s teams and produced this audio postcard: