Spending Cuts

The details of the debt ceiling legislation signed into law on Tuesday are still emerging but one thing is clear: Alaska is going to feel the effects.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Congressman Don Young was the only Republican, and one of only eight House members, who missed last night's vote in Washington on the GOP plan to balance the federal budget.