-
Monday, May 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Speech, language, and swallowing disorders result from a variety of causes including brain injury, hearing loss, developmental delay, cleft palate, or emotional issues. Dr Thad Woodard discusses the work of speech language pathologists in helping diagnose and treat disorders of speech, language, and swallowing on this Line One program.LISTEN HERE
-
Should the U.S. adopt a constitutional amendment banning corporate personhood? This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the award-winning UAA Seawolves Speech and Debate Team argue for and against corporate personhood. Recorded on on February 2nd, responses from UAA professors, Clayton Trotter, Jason Brandeis and Steve Haycox follow the student debate. KSKA: Thursday 3/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
-
Listen toAlaska Governor Sean Parnell's State of the State address live from Juneau this Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 pm on KSKA FM.Streaming video will be available at Gave to GavelSchedule Updates: Hometown, Alaskawill repeat one hour later at 8:00 pm and Tech Nation will return next week on KSKA.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday on jobs mixed reviews, mostly along party lines. President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
One of Senator Ted Kennedy's most dramatic speeches was delivered in Sitka, Alaska. Kennedy gave the keynote address at the state Democratic convention in…
-
Senator Kennedy gave one of his first political speeches to a small group of his fellow law school students at the University of Virginia in 1956. It was…
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…