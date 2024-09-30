Should the U.S. adopt a constitutional amendment banning corporate personhood? This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the award-winning UAA Seawolves Speech and Debate Team argue for and against corporate personhood. Recorded on on February 2nd, responses from UAA professors, Clayton Trotter, Jason Brandeis and Steve Haycox follow the student debate. KSKA: Thursday 3/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...

