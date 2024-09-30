-
Dr. Leslie Cornick from Alaska Pacific University studies beluga communication, diet, and travel patterns to report on the health of the Cook Inlet beluga population. She shared new information from recent studies at the Alaska Zoo's Wildlife Wednesday lecture series on December 14.
The state of Alaska is appealing a federal ruling that upholds a 2008 decision to give polar bears federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
State officials are also soliciting proposals for an analysis of the economic costs of Endangered Species Act listings.
Conservation groups filed a petition with the federal government Wednesday to protect the Alexander Archipelago wolf under the Endangered Species Act.