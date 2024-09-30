-
A presentation from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reminded lawmakers that taking natural gas from Prudhoe Bay will mean producing less oil.
The Legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project -- that’s the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The big question before lawmakers this session is whether the state should take a larger stake in the project, by buying out one of its partners. Download Audio
The House majority is waiting this evening to decide whether to begin its part of Monday’s special legislative session or to give up plans to try to extend the state's coastal management program.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
House and Senate leaders report progress in talks that could lead to extending the state’s Coastal Management Program.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
So far, there's been no deal on a one-year extension of the Coastal Zone Management program. State House Majority Leader Allen Austerman says polling over the weekend did not yield enough support to accept the Senate's offer.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
The president of the Alaska Senate says tentative plans for a second special legislative session are on hold.Republican Gary Stevens, of Kodiak, says the House and Senate still can’t agree on extending the state’s coastal zone management program, which expires July 1, and they won’t meet in special session until a deal is reached.
Veterans Receive Special Honor from Korean Government, Sitka Coast Guard Air Station's First Commanding Officer Comes Back for Visit, Special Session Plans on Hold, Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center Named After Soboleff, and more...