Getting Schooled is the theme of the next Arctic Entries on KSKA. We’ll hear from several well known Anchorage residents on how they learned their lessons the hard way. We have a story from former superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Carol Comeau about how one of her students made her rethink the way things were done at ASD. And Jill Burke and Tony Hopfinger of the Alaska Dispatch, an online news source, learned a few lessons after they crossed paths with a U.S. senate candidate and received some national attention.KSKA: Tuesday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.KSKA: Tuesday 10/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3d000000 Just like baking cookies, wrapping gifts and hanging lights, holiday programming on KSKA is a time honored tradition and it starts this Saturday, Dec. 17. In addition to all of your holiday favorites from NPR, PRI and American Public Media, we're excited to bring you Cyrano's production of It's a Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play this Christmas Eve on KSKA. You can watch Mon. Dec. 19 at 8:00 PM on KAKM Channel 7 TV.Here's thefull KSKA holiday programming line up:
On The Hidden World of Girls, host Tina Fey takes listeners around the world into the secret life of girls—from the dunes of the Sahara to a slumber party in Manhattan, from the dancehalls of Jamaica to a racetrack in Ramallah—and reveals some of her own hidden worlds. KSKA: Monday 10/10 and 10/24 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Three years into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, almost 1 in 10 Americans is out-of-work. In many parts of the country, the situation is even worse. On this special Labor Day edition of BackStory, the History Guys take on the history of joblessness, and explore what it's meant for previous generations of Americans.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Monday, August 22 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmIn place of Line One, this Monday KSKA brings you The Breakdown: A Marketplace Special. Kai Ryssdal hosts The Breakdown, an hour-long special. Marketplace Senior Editor Paddy Hirsch will discuss the major financial events from 2008 to now. How do we create more jobs? Is 9% unemployment the new normal?