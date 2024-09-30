Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
southwest

  • News
    APOC Issues Decision On RBG Bush Planes Investigation
    Daysha Eaton
    The Alaska Public Offices Commission has issued a decision regarding their investigation into RBG Bush Planes for alleged illegal campaign contributions.
  • News
    BBNA Preparing Transit System Plan
    Daysha Eaton
    The Bristol Bay Native Association is getting ready to plan a transit system for Bristol Bay. BBNA officials say the service could link people who live in Southwest Alaska’s outlying villages to regional hubs like Dillingham for work, medical care and other services.
  • News
    Big Chunk Super Project Near Pebble Deposit
    Mike Mason
    The Pebble Mine is the most talked about and controversial proposed mining project in Southwest Alaska but it’s not the only project being looked at.
  • News
    APOC Investigating RBG Bush Planes
    Daysha Eaton
    The Alaska Public Offices Commission is heading into the home stretch of their investigation into RBG Bush Planes, a holding company for Robert Gillam’s aircraft.
  • News
    After Long Debate, Pollock Quota Lowered Slightly
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    After plenty of back and forth between regulators, industry representatives, biologists, and fishermen, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has capped the amount of pollock that fisherman can catch in the Bering Sea next year at 1.2 million metric tons.
  • News
    300 Villages: Adak
    Josh Edge
    And now, a trip to the most far flung community in Alaska. Adak is near the end of the Aluetian Chain, farther west than Hawaii. It’s an old Navy base, that is in the middle of a revitalization. Layton Lockett is the city manager of Adak.
  • News
    FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham
    Mike Mason
    Late last week, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission was in Dillingham to visit a project that will bring broadband Internet to much of Southwest Alaska. KDLG's Mike Mason was there.