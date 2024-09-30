-
KSKA: Friday, September 29 at 2:45pm Robert Harling's tribute to his sister and the women he grew up with in the South, Steel Magnolias, is being presented by Perseverance Theatre as its opening production of the 2017-2018 Anchorage season. Taking place in a small Southern town's beauty parlor, this touching yet comical story of six women who bond over recipes, gossip, the men in their lives and the struggles they all face will be presented in the Sydney Laurence Theatre September 29-October 15th. Gigi Lynch, who plays the curmudgeon "Ouiser" and Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, drop by Stage Talk today to talk about the show.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, July 21 at 2:45pm Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting The Great American Trailer Park Musical, an hilarious romp that takes place in the "Armadillo Acres" trailer park in a small town in northern Florida with characters bigger than life. The musical (with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso) runs July 21st through August 27 at Cyrano's Theatre located at 4th and D street in Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, actors Jill Bess and Mark Robokoff slip in and out between their real lives and the characters they play while director Teresa K. Pond tries to keep things in control.LISTEN HERE
The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.