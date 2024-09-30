-
Sealaska will distribute about $14 million to shareholders and smaller corporations this week.
-
A group of Sealaska shareholders want to limit the number of terms corporate board members can serve. They say it would bring change to the regional corporation for Alaska Natives with roots in Southeast. But a similar measure three years ago failed.
-
The Coast Guard is monitoring a derelict vessel in U.S. waters off Alaska's coast that washed out to sea during the tsunami that struck the coast of Japan…
-
Southeast Alaska’s newest ferry service just bought its first vessel. Officials with the Coffman Cove-based Rainforest Islands Ferry say they closed the deal for the used oil-rig supply vessel Tuesday morning. After a refit, the boat is slated to ferry passengers and vehicles between Ketchikan, Prince of Wales, Wrangell, and Mitkof Island, south of Petersburg.
-
The Alaska Senate State Affairs committee heard testimony Tuesday on Senator Donny Olson’s bill to create an Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council. Annette Evans Smith, the President of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, says the time for action on keeping languages alive is now.
-
Tuesday a Ketchikan jury convicted Devin Rossiter, 19, of second degree homicide for stabbing a 45-year-old man who wouldn't give him a cigarette.
-
The Alcan 200 snowmachine race is this weekend in Southeast Alaska. The 43rd annual event takes over the Haines Highway from the Canada – U.S. Border to Yukon’s Desadesh Lake on Saturday, as riders and their support teams from around Alaska and Canada race for a prize pot of thousands of dollars.
-
How do you improve Southeast Alaska’s economy? Business, government, and nonprofit group leaders met in Juneau earlier this month to share and refine their ideas.
-
Governor Sean Parnell’s capital budget proposes improving eight Southeast boat harbors. They’re among dozens of regional projects in the administration’s public-works spending plan for the next fiscal year.
-
The holidays are upon us and several local non-profits are looking for some elves to help Santa deliver a little Christmas cheer to area families.