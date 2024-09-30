-
Need ideas for summer adventure? Join your host Paul Twardock and guests Helen Nienhueser, and John and Rebecca Wolfe as they discuss their new book Alaska Adventure 55 Ways Southcentral Wilderness Explorations. Not only will they introduce us to the new book, but they'll share about researching and writing it as a family.
Two Southcentral Alaska fires have grown in size since Wednesday afternoon, covering the Anchorage area in smoke Thursday morning. Download Audio
Cross-country skiing is all about the trail. In your mind’s eye, that’s where you are when you think about skiing. The beauty of the place, and also the challenge, and, of course, the conditions. That’s why we talk about trails so much. On our very first episode of Outdoor Explorer, we explore the trails of southcentral – the old favorites, and some brand new trails in Girdwood and near Hatcher Pass. Read More...KSKA: Thursday 2/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Berry crops in Southcentral Alaska, along with many shrubs and trees, have suffered this year from a widespread geometrid moth outbreak, causing defoliation in many plant species.
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...