Anchorage's Rabbit Creek flooded this morning. Water flowed over a bridge and downed logs caused excess water to spill onto lawns and yards. The water caused major damage to a road and a bridge in the area. Listen Now
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Wednesday August 3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmFarmers Markets are the biggest thing since Matanuska cabbages. And if you want to buy local there's more than just produce popping up around town. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl and his guests as they explore the differences in Anchorage Saturday Markets on Hometown, Alaska.