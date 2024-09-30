Solutions Desk related

-
Rachel Bedsworth looked after herself for years, developing a fierce independence that led her to bounce from placement to placement during her 12 years in foster care. This is the story of how she learned that sometimes it's okay to ask for support.
Alcohol abuse is an issue throughout the country, even in areas where it's illegal. Banning alcohol doesn't always solve the problem, so should communities try swinging the other way and make it more available? Could opening a liquor store help a community, not harm it? The village of Kiana is finding out – and reviews are mixed.
At Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla, inmates can learn the basic concepts of welding using simulators, but until recently they haven't been allowed access to real welding machines. Listen now