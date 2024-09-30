Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Solutions Desk prison reform

  • News
    When a step back into prison is really a jump forward on the road to recovery
    Alexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.
  • Ester Commack tells her story during Community in Unity in Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Slingsby.)
    Community in Unity: Building connections
    Iris Vandenham
    Being incarcerated is hard. So is being released. How are people from rural Alaska connecting with their communities and their cultures while in prison, and preparing for what’s next? Listen to a conversation at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome.
  • Anthony Garcia engraves a silver bracelet in the hobby shop at Spring Creek Correctional Center. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    Prison art market has its limits
    Iris Vandenham
    At Spring Creek Correctional Center, the prison store funds the clubs. The clubs fund the hobby shop. And the hobby shop creates an outlet for growth but only limited options for making money - right now.
  • Keane Crawford grows plants in water for inmates at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    Philanthropic horticulturists and other prison community leaders
    The world inside Spring Creek Correctional Center is in many ways just like the world outside. Prison clubs function as nonprofits, filling service gaps and trying to build healthier communities.
  • Spring Creek Correctional Center store manager Randy McDaniels stands near some of the food items. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    When prisoners own the store, everyone profits
    Prison commissaries around the country make millions each year, and most of the profits go to private companies. But not at Spring Creek Correctional Center, where the prisoners own and operate the store and use the profits to benefit the communities inside and outside the prison walls.
  • Community members, staff, and inmates gathered at Goose Creek Correctional Center on July 27, 2018 for Community in Unity.
    Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars
    Many crimes are fueled by drug and alcohol addictions. So what can prevent some criminal activity? Helping people receive treatment. During Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars, inmates, staff, and other community members gathered inside Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla to share stories about treatment, crime, and recovery.
  • A group of men at Goose Creek Correctional Center graduate from a welding training class. (Hillman/Alaska Public)
    News
    Ironworkers help men prep for life outside of Goose Creek Correctional Center
    At Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla, inmates can learn the basic concepts of welding using simulators, but until recently they haven't been allowed access to real welding machines. Listen now
  • About 70 people sit in a circle for a conversation inside the gym at Fairbanks Correctional Center on May 2, 2018. Photo courtesy of the Dept. of Corrections.
    News
    Community in Unity: Life in Limbo at the Fairbanks Correctional Center
    Some people stay at Fairbanks Correctional Center for a few days. Others are at the pre-trial facility for years. Most of the inmates are living their lives in limbo — awaiting their trials and their futures. During Community in Unity: Life in Limbo, inmates, correctional center staff, and other community members sit together for an open conversation about the justice system, day-to-day life at FCC, and what's happening on the outside to help people who are released.
  • Talk of Alaska
    Alaska’s new pre-trial services
    Eric Bork
    People waiting for trial often sit in jail for days or weeks just because they can't make bail. Starting this month, that system is changing. The state is launching a new effort to reduce the amount of time people spend locked up before they've gone to trial. It's part of SB91, Alaska's criminal justice reform law.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Alaska DOC commissioner wants to stop easy access of illegal drugs in prisons
    Anne Hillman
    Dean Williams, the commissioner of the Department of Corrections, acknowledges it's easy to access illegal drugs in prison in Alaska. He says his department is trying to stop it.
