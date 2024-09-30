Solutions Desk On The Brink

-
Dion Wynne was hospitalized and couldn't work, but received enough help to keep his housing. His success isn't just important for his family -- it helps everyone. Now advocates are working to make the homeless prevention system less cumbersome.
-
Thousands of Alaskans seek rental assistance every year. Sometimes, preventing homelessness requires an act of faith.
-
Resources exist to help people on the verge of eviction, but how do you find them?
-
Dion Wynne was working full-time and preparing to open a therapeutic foster home. Then he fell ill and was hospitalized for over a month. Join him as he tries to save his home -- and his dreams.