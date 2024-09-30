Solutions Desk foster care

-
Rachel Bedsworth looked after herself for years, developing a fierce independence that led her to bounce from placement to placement during her 12 years in foster care. This is the story of how she learned that sometimes it's okay to ask for support.
-
Alaska's foster care system has problems. Caseworkers don't stick around for long. It can take years for young people to find permanent homes or be reunited with their families. But new legislation could provide solutions that will help everyone involved with the system. LISTEN HERE
-
Being in foster care can be hard, and foster youth often turn to each other for support. Sometimes that leads to unexpected relationships.
-
Kwigillingok is preventing kids from entering foster care by intervening with families before abuse starts. Meet their Child Protection Team. Download Audio
-
A new community organization is building support networks through churches to help families in crisis before child abuse has a chance to start. Download Audio
-
Many children in foster care will go back to their parents, so maintaining the bond between them is necessary. But sometimes that takes a little community support. Download Audio
-
Foster kids who don't feel like they belong act out. The solution? Foster parents are working harder to make kids into family. Download Audio
-
Nearly 3,000 kids are in foster care in Alaska. The system is overburdened. The first of five parts looks at what's going on at the Office of Children's Services. Download Audio