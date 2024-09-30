solutions desk conversations

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Looking east on 5th Avenue at H Street in Downtown Anchorage.
    Talk of Alaska
    Making communities livable for people of all ages
    What makes you want to stay in the community where you live? Is it easy to get around? Do you feel connected to your neighbors? Everything from building new playgrounds to giving people access to computers helps make a livable community.
  • Ester Commack tells her story during Community in Unity in Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Slingsby.)
    Community in Unity: Building connections
    Iris Vandenham
    Being incarcerated is hard. So is being released. How are people from rural Alaska connecting with their communities and their cultures while in prison, and preparing for what’s next? Listen to a conversation at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome.
  • Talk of Alaska
    Working together to prevent child abuse
    A few years ago, residents of the Mat-Su Borough identified child abuse and neglect as one of the area's major problems. In response community organizations teamed up with government agencies, schools and judges to develop a comprehensive solution and build connections throughout the region. LISTEN HERE
  • Talk of Alaska
    Challenging systemic racism in Alaska
    Over the past few centuries in the United States, laws and policies have favored some racial and ethnic groups over others. It's led to racial inequity in Alaska and beyond. Now different groups are working together to educate people about these problems and develop solutions. LISTEN HERE
  • Community members, staff, and inmates gathered at Goose Creek Correctional Center on July 27, 2018 for Community in Unity.
    Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars
    Many crimes are fueled by drug and alcohol addictions. So what can prevent some criminal activity? Helping people receive treatment. During Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars, inmates, staff, and other community members gathered inside Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla to share stories about treatment, crime, and recovery.
  • Rebecca Billings with her son Samuel during a family visitation at Beacon Hill. (Photo by Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage)
    Talk of Alaska
    Improving the foster care system
    Alaska's foster care system has problems. Caseworkers don't stick around for long. It can take years for young people to find permanent homes or be reunited with their families. But new legislation could provide solutions that will help everyone involved with the system. LISTEN HERE
  • About 70 people sit in a circle for a conversation inside the gym at Fairbanks Correctional Center on May 2, 2018. Photo courtesy of the Dept. of Corrections.
    News
    Community in Unity: Life in Limbo at the Fairbanks Correctional Center
    Some people stay at Fairbanks Correctional Center for a few days. Others are at the pre-trial facility for years. Most of the inmates are living their lives in limbo — awaiting their trials and their futures. During Community in Unity: Life in Limbo, inmates, correctional center staff, and other community members sit together for an open conversation about the justice system, day-to-day life at FCC, and what's happening on the outside to help people who are released.
  • Talk of Alaska
    Adoption in Alaska
    Adoption involves more than connecting children and parents -- is about navigating new relationships between families. On the next Talk of Alaska we'll speak with birth moms and adoptive moms about their experiences with adoption, how its changed over time and misconceptions about the process. LISTEN HERE
  • (Courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Human Services)
    Talk of Alaska
    Preventing suicide with strength and resilience
    Suicide rates for Alaska Native youth are still high -- but groups are actively working to change that. Community members and researchers are focusing on the strengths of Alaska Native peoples and cultures to reduce the risk and promote wellness. Listen now
  • Talk of Alaska
    Preventing homelessness and why it matters
    Anne Hillman
    Thousands of Alaskans have been homeless, but the number would be much higher if organizations and individuals didn't work to prevent it. On the next Talk of Alaska we're discussing solutions for preventing homelessness, and why it affects everyone in the state, not just the families who experience it. LISTEN HERE
