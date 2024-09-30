Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solutions Desk aging

  • Chris Dankmeyer displays a sample of seal oil from a series of experiments working to get seal oil approved for state licensed facilities. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    Mixing science with traditional knowledge, researchers hope to get seal oil on the menu
    The traditional foods movement in Alaska is growing. Moose and caribou are appearing on menus at healthcare facilities across the state. But there's an important food that still needs approval -- seal oil. A long-sought solution is in the works.
  • Cyrus Harris and Brittnay Anderson package meat at the Siglauq in Kotzebue. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    To feed elders, traditional foods take untraditional route
    Traditional foods are healthier, but for a long time, federal regulations prevented elders in care facilities from accessing them. A team in Kotzebue worked to change that. Here's how.
  • Anna Winters hugs a student from the Mt. Edgecumbe Preschool at the Pioneer Home in Sitka. (Rose/KCAW)
    News
    When preschoolers meet Pioneers, both benefit
    Katherine Rose
    Loneliness and isolation can be a big problem for seniors in Alaska. Many older people are often far away from family members, and kids are far away from their grandparents. In Sitka, the local Pioneer Home for seniors has found a solution for both problems: housing a local preschool right next door.
  • Shirley and Tom Clements tease each other as they pose in front of their wall of memories. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    Modifying houses so seniors can stay in their homes
    Anne Hillman
    The Clements raised their grandchildren in their cozy Alaska home, but Shirley's health problems were making it difficult to keep living there. Until now.
  • The chair yoga class at the Anchorage Senior Activity Center. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    News
    Preventing problems with exercise for elders
    Anne Hillman
    Many parts of Alaska lack enough accessible care for older people. It's a problem without a solution. But there are ways to prevent the problem in the first place. Exercise for elders.
  • Talk of Alaska
    Joys and challenges of aging in Alaska
    Anne Hillman
    Aging in Alaska is both challenging and wonderful. The state's rapidly growing population of people who are 65 and older are strengthening their communities by contributing time and wisdom, and building the economy. On the next Talk of Alaska we'll hear from elders about what it's like to grow older here and what needs to happen to make that more feasible and fun. Listen Here
  • Wasilla Area Seniors provides a senior center, transportation, housing, and other services in the Mat Su Valley. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)
    Alaskans are aging in Alaska, so now what?
    Anne Hillman
    In the 1970s and early 80s people flooded Alaska looking for work in the oil industry and other fields. Now, 40 years later, many are still here. Instead of fleeing to warmer weather, Alaskans are aging in Alaska. For the past seven years, we’ve had the fastest growing senior population in the country. With it comes wisdom, economic growth, and a different set of needs. Can our state handle it?
  • Haines physical therapist Marnie Hartman works with 92-year-old patient Marge Ward. Hartman said most of her business comes from people 65 and older. (Photo by Emily Files, KHNS - Haines)
    News
    Aging Southeast: Older residents impact region’s economy
    Emily Files
    As senior populations grow throughout Southeast Alaska, what kind of impact do they have on the economy? According to experts, it’s a good one. A state report on Alaska’s aging population said seniors contributed an estimated $2.4 billion to the economy in 2014. That comes mostly from retirement income, health-care spending and wages. As part of CoastAlaska’s Aging Southeast series, KHNS’s Emily Files takes a look at the senior economy from Haines. Download Audio
  • The Bridge in Juneau is one of two formalized adult day programs in Southeast. The program costs $180 a day and accepts Medicaid waivers. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau)
    News
    Aging Southeast: Seniors find purpose, friendship at The Bridge
    Elizabeth Jenkins
    Health care and housing options are limited for seniors in Southeast, but a few adult day programs are offering relief for care providers, families and friends. They’re often a stop-gap solution until space opens up in a home. Download Audio
  • Elizabeth Tyner, 92, lives with her granddaughter Melinda Cook, left, and great-granddaughter Shawnee Cook, right. Tyner is among Southeast seniors aging at home. (Photo by Angela Denning/KFSK)
    News
    Aging Southeast: Bunking with the family in Petersburg
    Angela Denning-Barnes
    Some Southeast Alaska families have stayed with the tradition of helping loved ones age in place. Elders live at home, with children and grandchildren, instead of moving into assisted living or a nursing home. It’s a friendlier and lower-cost option for older residents of the region, whose numbers are growing faster than the state as a whole. As part of CoastAlaska’s Aging Southeast series, we talk to one Petersburg family with four generations living under the same roof. Download Audio