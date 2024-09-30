Solutions Desk

-
The number of Alaskans with memory loss is set to nearly double by 2030. Resources to help are limited, but navigators help caregivers find them.
-
Karen Hobart said her main goal as a school counselor is to help kids graduate, and that means looking at a lot more than just their grades or the number of credits they’ve earned. She also connects them to resources like food, safe transportation, or different types of mental health care.
-
New Anchorage facility designed to support new, collaborative methods for responding to sexual violenceFor years now, law enforcement and non-profits in Anchorage have been collaborating increasingly closely on measures that put the needs of victims and survivors at the center of how the state responds to sexual assaults.
-
LISTEN: Alaska's heath care workforce shortage threatens the growing industry. How are communities working to meet the demand?Alaska's health care industry is growing, and the need for nurses and other health care professionals is on the rise. Studies warn of a looming nursing shortage. How are communities around the state working to meet the healthcare workforce demand?
-
Research illustrates the powerful positive impact regular extracurricular activities can have on teens' well-being.
-
This is one woman's personal solution for problems it took her years to identify -- alcohol and substance misuse disorders. After a long journey and 12 steps, she began to heal -- and thrive.
-
Traumatic childhood experiences can lead to problems later in life, but this doesn't define a person. Stories that start with trauma can end with hope. A new set of murals illustrates the transformation of seven Alaskans, and the process of creating them transformed the artists themselves.
-
A new coffee house is teaching at-risk youth life and work skills. This story was produced by residents of Covenant House, a youth shelter in Anchorage.
-
Karen Mitchell is the Behavioral Health Aide in Noatak, a small village in the Northwest Arctic. Twenty-five years ago, as she stared out the window of her home there, such a future seemed impossible.
-
Alexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.