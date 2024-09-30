-
As the year of 2021 comes to a close we feature two traditions in Anchorage: The Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage's Solstice Tree Tour at Kincaid Park and the Alaska Botanical Garden's Holiday Lights. This week's Outdoor Explorer features these winter festivities, plus some holiday wishes with co-host Lisa Keller and others.
KSKA: Thursday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m. The next Outdoor Explorer is on the solstice, a truly outdoor event, as I try to really understand what happens in space to bring us the shortest day of the year. This will be your opportunity to hear me be confused as part of our celebration of the soon to be lengthening days. We’ll also be talking about protecting the Susitna River, winter diving, and safety with both guns and bear spray.LISTEN HERE
Anchorage's earliest founders are gone, but certainly not forgotten. Those who turned out for the annual Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery walk were not…