The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
The ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas plant in Nikiski that was moth-balled last month has gotten a reprieve.
The Alaska Army National Guard Armory in Kenai is open as an emergency shelter for Kenai Peninsula Borough residents who are without power. Homer Electric Association estimates that around 3,000 homes and businesses in the central Kenai Peninsula do not have power currently. Work will continue through the night but it could be Friday before power is restored to all.
There has been yet another fatal crash on the Sterling Highway. Marcie Toth, 56, of Kenai died when her car hit a pickup truck stopped for a turn at a Ninilchik store.
There were two vehicle crashes on the Sterling Highway Friday that took four lives.
Now it’s time for our weekly trip around Alaska.
Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...