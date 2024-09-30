-
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
An Alaska man is one of the fatalities in a helicopter accident that took four lives. Joint Base Lewis-McChord has released the names of the four Army aviators killed when two helicopters crashed during training at the Washington Army base.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.
Sunday another Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed during an attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province. Specialist Jay Green, age 23, of Sterling, Virginia, was killed and two others were wounded when a dismounted patrol was attacked by an explosive device and small arms fire.
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan Friday.
A soldier found dead of a gunshot wound at Fort Wainwright early Monday morning has been identified as a 40-year-old mechanic.
The Army made a brief announcement Tuesday that a soldier was found dead in his barracks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Monday morning.
Two Fort Wainwright-based soldiers were killed in Afghanistan Sunday. The members of the 1st Stryker Brigade combat team were part of group on foot patrol in the southern part of the country when an improvised explosive device detonated.