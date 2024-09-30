-
Friday, July 22 at 2:30pmComing up this week, one man has an idea why the Bristol Bay Sockeye Season came up so short this year; A new study shows Frankenfish can breed with wild salmon if they get loose, and what if the charter halibut fleet could buy commercial halibut quota?
Chitina dip netters will get another crack at pulling 10 additional sockeyes out of the Copper river next week, as a plug of reds makes its way upstream.
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
There was a casualty in Tuesday's Sockeye Salmon dipnetting frenzy on the Kenai River. Edwin Ruff, 71, listed as a summer resident, fell into the river near the bridge.
Coming up this week: the sockeye run in Bristol Bay dropped off suddenly over the weekend, and some fishermen are looking forward to fishing the silvers; there's plenty of salmon news from Southeast, and Alaska's largest commercial fishing port finally is getting wireless internet coverage.
The Copper River red salmon return has slowed down after a big start. This year’s run is predicted to be a little over 2 million sockeye, on the high side of the 10-year-average.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
The first catch report from the Kodiak commercial salmon fishery is in, with a first-day total of more than 32,000 fish harvested.
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...