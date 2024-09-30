Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
snowstorm

  • Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage.
    News
    Fresh Snow Sends Drivers' Slipping
    Daysha Eaton
    Several inches of fresh snow coat Anchorage roadways and that's causing problems for drivers.Download Audio
  • Programs
    Legislative Session; and Oil Tax Ruling
    Michael Carey
    The topics up for discussion this week are: the upcoming legislative session; latest ruling on the TAPS oil tax case; the justice department must explain why the Young investigation documents aren’t public; lots of snow; Parnell’s oil meeting; reapportionment case proceeds in Fairbanks; cracking down on drunkenness in bars; Joe Miller sues the North Star Borough.KSKA: Friday, 1/13 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/13 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 5:00pm
  • News
    Snow Removal Equipment In Short Supply In Valdez
    Tony Gorman
    In Valdez, they hope to have enough snow cleared off the roofs to resume school next week. City Manager John Hosie says not only is manpower for shoveling off the roofs in short supply, but so is the proper equipment to do it with.
  • News
    National Guard Works To Dig Out Cordova
    Tony Gorman
    No school today in Cordova as National Guard troops continue digging out the town from a massive snowfall that prompted a disaster declaration over the weekend.