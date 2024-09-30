-
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
A search and rescue team from Angoon rescued a Sitka crab fisherman whose boat rolled over and sank in Chatham Strait yesterday (Thursday).
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska's Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.