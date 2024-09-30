-
The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…
-
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
-
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm