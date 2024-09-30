-
Carrying signs and chanting "Hands up, don't shoot", and "Black lives matter", a crowd of more than 150 Alaskans marched peacefully through downtown Anchorage Saturday afternoon to draw attention to issues of racial inequality and justice, after the shooting of an unarmed black man in Missouri and the choking death of another black man in New York ended with no charges for the officers involved.Download Audio
There's a lot to know to be a successful hunter or angler, and not everyone learns it from a parent or family friend. That's especially true for women, who may not have been treated as potential outdoors people as girls. As the fall season begins, we will explore the opportunities for hunter education, including classes created for women, and learn what it is that you really should know.KSKA: Thursday, August 28, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
Anchorage Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting of a toddler who was sleeping in his bed when he was struck by a bullet fired in an adjacent condominium.
An east Anchorage baby was shot in the head Sunday night after a gun was apparently accidentally discharged in an adjacent condominium apartment.
Two people are dead and two wounded in an early morning shooting at a Northeast Anchorage bar. Lt Dave Parker of the Anchorage Police Department says about 15 minutes after midnight, the dispatch center began receiving multiple calls about a shooting in progress.
The Nome Police Department is investigating a shooting and attempted suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in Nome.
There was a fatal shooting in a wooded area behind a Fairbanks apartment building Monday evening. There is no ID on the victim yet, or the suspect, who reportedly turned himself in Monday night.
Identities were released yesterday on the two State Troopers who fatally shot Adrian Spindler after a suicide standoff with the 19-year-old.
Alaska State Troopers have fatally shot a 19-year-old Palmer man they say was threatening officers with a gun.