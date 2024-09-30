There's a lot to know to be a successful hunter or angler, and not everyone learns it from a parent or family friend. That's especially true for women, who may not have been treated as potential outdoors people as girls. As the fall season begins, we will explore the opportunities for hunter education, including classes created for women, and learn what it is that you really should know.KSKA: Thursday, August 28, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

