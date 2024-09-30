-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about otters and try to understand how they may have changed the coastal ecosystem. We’ll also meet a tribal leader in Sitka who is doing something about it, with a sea otter hunt that also provides furs for Native handicrafts, which seems to be bringing back shellfish. Thanks for listening!
-
The shellfish hatchery business is still experimental, especially in Alaska and especially when it comes to crabs.
-
The Obama Administration announced its Marine Aquaculture policy today, making it official that the federal government will encourage the production of shellfish and finfish in U.S. waters.
-
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...