The company filed an appeal on Tuesday, asking the federal government to reconsider extending its drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, which are set to expire by 2020.Download Audio
Norwegian oil company Statoil said Tuesday (Nov. 17) that it will end exploration efforts in the Chukchi Sea and close its Anchorage office. The decision comes just two months after Shell ended its quest to drill in the Arctic Ocean, citing disappointing results at its first well.Download Audio
The Interior Department won't auction off drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in the next two years. The auctions would have been the first in the Arctic Ocean since 2008, and the first under President Obama.Download Audio
Shell’s announcement left the state wondering what to blame -- low oil prices? Tough regulations? Better prospects elsewhere? In other words, is it us -- or is it Shell?Download Audio
Federal regulators are recommending that Shell’s disputed oil leases in the Chukchi Sea be left intact. That’s the conclusion of a new assessment of Lease Sale 193 – the 2008 auction where Shell picked more than $2 billion worth of Arctic drilling prospects.Download Audio
Shell’s chief executives responded to questions about the January grounding of the Kulluk drill rig during the company’s annual results conference in London Thursday. In a prepared presentation, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Voser, played down the company’s many mishaps in Alaska last year.
A LNG pioneer, Shell will considerably increase production of Liquified Natural Gas in years to come. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Marta Jara from Shell Mexico discusses global markets for LNG, Shell's big picture priorities and the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project in Australia that entails building the world's first floating LNG plant.KSKA: Thursday 1/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The federal agency overseeing offshore petroleum drilling says it has corrected flaws in environmental work done ahead of a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea.
Shell is working to contain an oil spill from one of its pipelines in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland. The crew on an oil platform there first observed a light sheen in the water last Wednesday. Around 1,300 barrels of oil have spilled so far into the sea.
There is an estimate out now of the amount of crude oil spilled from Royal Dutch Shell's offshore platform in the North Sea - about 1,300 barrels. Shell was able to depressurize the leaking pipe and then discovered an undersea valve from the same well was also leaking what it characterized as a small amount.