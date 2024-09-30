Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Shell

  • News
    Shell seeks to extend drilling rights off Alaska
    Rachel Waldholz
    The company filed an appeal on Tuesday, asking the federal government to reconsider extending its drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, which are set to expire by 2020.Download Audio
  • A map of Norwegian oil company Statoil's leases in the Chukchi Sea. (Courtesy of Statoil)
    News
    Statoil will exit Alaska, following Shell
    Rachel Waldholz
    Norwegian oil company Statoil said Tuesday (Nov. 17) that it will end exploration efforts in the Chukchi Sea and close its Anchorage office. The decision comes just two months after Shell ended its quest to drill in the Arctic Ocean, citing disappointing results at its first well.Download Audio
  • The sun sets on the Polar Pioneer in Unalaska's Broad Bay in 2015. (Photo by John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska)
    News
    Obama Administration cancels offshore lease sales, citing lack of interest
    Rachel Waldholz
    The Interior Department won't auction off drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in the next two years. The auctions would have been the first in the Arctic Ocean since 2008, and the first under President Obama.Download Audio
  • News
    Why did Shell walk away from Alaska?
    Rachel Waldholz
    Shell’s announcement left the state wondering what to blame -- low oil prices? Tough regulations? Better prospects elsewhere? In other words, is it us -- or is it Shell?Download Audio
  • News
    BOEM Assessment Suggests Shell's Chukchi Leases Remain Intact
    Lauren Rosenthal
    Federal regulators are recommending that Shell’s disputed oil leases in the Chukchi Sea be left intact. That’s the conclusion of a new assessment of Lease Sale 193 – the 2008 auction where Shell picked more than $2 billion worth of Arctic drilling prospects.Download Audio
  • News
    Shell Tallies Cost of Kulluk Grounding
    Stephanie Joyce
    Shell’s chief executives responded to questions about the January grounding of the Kulluk drill rig during the company’s annual results conference in London Thursday. In a prepared presentation, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Voser, played down the company’s many mishaps in Alaska last year.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Global LNG – A Shell View
    Kristin Spack
    A LNG pioneer, Shell will considerably increase production of Liquified Natural Gas in years to come. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Marta Jara from Shell Mexico discusses global markets for LNG, Shell's big picture priorities and the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project in Australia that entails building the world's first floating LNG plant.KSKA: Thursday 1/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    BOEMRE Says it Has Corrected Flaws Made Prior to Chukchi Sea Lease
    Associated Press
    The federal agency overseeing offshore petroleum drilling says it has corrected flaws in environmental work done ahead of a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea.
  • News
    Shell Working to Contain North Sea Spill
    Annie Feidt
    Shell is working to contain an oil spill from one of its pipelines in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland. The crew on an oil platform there first observed a light sheen in the water last Wednesday. Around 1,300 barrels of oil have spilled so far into the sea.
  • News
    Estimate Released for North Sea Spill
    Steve Heimel
    There is an estimate out now of the amount of crude oil spilled from Royal Dutch Shell's offshore platform in the North Sea - about 1,300 barrels. Shell was able to depressurize the leaking pipe and then discovered an undersea valve from the same well was also leaking what it characterized as a small amount.
