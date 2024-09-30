sexually transmitted disease

Monday, June 20, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Due to the remarkable success of the treatment of HIV/AIDS efforts are now being increased to prevent infection. Knowing if you may be infected allows the use of effective treatment to prevent spread. June 27 is designated National HIV Testing Day to encourage people to learn their HIV status. This program will focus on how HIV transmission to others can be dramatically decreased.

