sexually transmitted disease

  • Line One
    National HIV Testing Day and preventing the spread of HIV
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, June 20, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Due to the remarkable success of the treatment of HIV/AIDS efforts are now being increased to prevent infection. Knowing if you may be infected allows the use of effective treatment to prevent spread. June 27 is designated National HIV Testing Day to encourage people to learn their HIV status. This program will focus on how HIV transmission to others can be dramatically decreased.
  • STDs on the Rise in YK Delta
    Pat Yack
    There is an alarming increase in the rate of two sexually transmitted diseases in the YK Delta. Both Chlamydia and Gonorrhea have increased dramatically…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 11, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageSenator Mark Begich (D-AK) and HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan appear on Talk of Alaska with APRN host Steve…