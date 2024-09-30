-
Monday, June 05, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Alaska has some of the highest rates of domestic violence and sexual assault in the country. On the next Line One, the newly appointed Executive Director for the Counsel on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Diane Casto, joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss what has been working, what is left to be done, and shares what we can all do to help achieve her vision of an Alaska freed from domestic violence and sexual assault.LISTEN HERE
Anchorage Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Tony Earl Bullock Jr. for 2 sexual assaults and 1 attempted sexual assault and assault with a weapon. Police allege he is a serial rapist who abducted and women at gunpoint. Download Audio
Over 100 communities across Alaska will host Choose Respect marches and rallies against domestic violence and sexual assault today. It is the third year of Governor Parnell’s campaign. He has said his goal to eliminate the abuse within a decade, with an emphasis on personal responsibility and peer pressure.
Charges have been dropped against a former Alaska businessman who had been accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old southwest Florida girl.
Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay’s Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows ‘Frankenfish’ Can Breed With Wild Salmon, Alaska Businessman Won’t be Charged in Florida, Pallada Arrives in Kodiak, and more...