KSKA: Friday, June 30 at 2:45pm Blue Chair Productions presented their first play last summer, and this June 30 through July 9 at Cyrano's Theatre Company, they will be mounting their second--Theresa Rebeck's provocative comedy about four young writers who are taking a 10-week seminar with an international literary figure: Seminar. Listen to Stage Talk this week to hear actors Aaron Wiseman, Isaac Kumpula and actor/producer Colby Bleicher go into depth about their roles.LISTEN HERE
Perseverance Theatre is presenting two opportunities for theatre goers this week: Sarah Ruhl's Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist play, In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play and The Third Alaska One-Minute Play Festival. Josh Lowman, playwright and director and actors Katie Jensen and James Sullivan join Stage Talk this week to talk about both. Both events are happening in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center, performing April 15th through the 24th.KSKA: Friday, April 15 at 2:45pm
Join actors Aaron Wiseman and Colby Bleicher as they talk about the challenges of playing characters who in turn play characters in the multi-layed and riveting play about dominance, power and sexual tension, Venus in Fur by David Ives, being presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company. The play performs May 29th through June 13th with curtain at 7pm Thursday through Sunday (note additional performance Sunday evenings) and 3pm on Sunday. The play was inspired in part by the novella Venus in Fur by Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch.KSKA: Friday, June 5, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Tennessee Williams' story of family, greed and sexuality, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is coming to town as Perseverance Theatre of Juneau brings the play to the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Join Enrique Bravo (Brick) and Kevin T. Bennett (Dr. Baugh) as they visit Stage Talk to tell us all about this classic offering of American theatre opening April 11th and running through the 27th.KSKA: Friday, April 11, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Gathering information about the scale of the problem of sex trafficking in Alaska will be the focus of a state hearing on the issue next week. The lengthily titled State of Alaska Task Force on the Crimes of Human Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution and Sex Trafficking will hold hearings in Anchorage and Bethel. Cori Badgley is an assistant Attorney General with the state. She says domestic violence and sexual assault of children are usually in the backgrounds of victims of sex trafficking. She says it's important for Alaskans to weigh in on this crime.
To celebrate Valentine's Day week, Kids These Days! is hosting a discussion about sex and romance after kids. We'll talk with Alaskan relationship and sex therapists, Chris Reynolds and Rebecca Love, about the common issues couples face in the bedroom, and they'll share ideas for moms and dads who want to keep the magic alive.KSKA: Tuesday, 2/14 @ 2p and 7p
Parents dread it and kids would rather hear it from strangers, yes, we're talking about the sex talk. But did you know - caregivers who learn how to speak with their children are helping their kids to be healthier individuals. Research has found that more teens would prefer to get information about contraceptives from their parents than from a health center, class, hospital, media or friends, and studies show that adolescents who feel open to discussing sexual health with their parents are more likely to delay initiating sexual intercourse. Our guests help caregivers learn how to talk the talk! KSKA: Tuesday 10/4 at 2pm and 7pm
Wednesday, an Alaska prison inmate was convicted in Federal court of raping other prisoners in the Anchorage jail.