Parents dread it and kids would rather hear it from strangers, yes, we're talking about the sex talk. But did you know - caregivers who learn how to speak with their children are helping their kids to be healthier individuals. Research has found that more teens would prefer to get information about contraceptives from their parents than from a health center, class, hospital, media or friends, and studies show that adolescents who feel open to discussing sexual health with their parents are more likely to delay initiating sexual intercourse. Our guests help caregivers learn how to talk the talk! KSKA: Tuesday 10/4 at 2pm and 7pm

