Seward

  • Blackwater Railroad Co. members Kyle Comeau (left), Tyson Davis and Ben Sayers at the Alaska Public Media studios. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)
    State of Art
    State of Art: Blackwater Railroad Co. celebrates 10 years as a band with an Alaska tour
    Ammon Swenson
    The Seward-based folk band has seen its share of lineup changes over the years, but they've maintained their mission of good vibes and good times. The band is playing dates across the state and will be performing in Anchorage at Williwaw on Saturday, July 1. We're joined by lead singer and guitarist Tyson Davis, keyboardist Kyle Comeau, and bassist Ben Sayers as they reflect on the last decade and what comes next.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Sailing
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf95180000When you think of sailing, maybe you think of multi-million-dollar America’s cup yachts, or rich guys in blue blazers sipping cocktails. But Alaskans sail, too, and we do it the Alaskan way, out in beautiful places where getting around by the power of the wind is fun, interesting, and makes a lot of sense. Our topic is sailing, from ocean cruising to lake sailing, and even sailing with radio controlled model boats in local ponds.KSKA: Thursday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm Listen Now
  • News
    AVTEC Wind Turbine Provides Training Opportunity
    Ellen Lockyer
    There's a fresh breeze blowing in Seward, and this time it's turning the blades on a new wind turbine on the campus of the state's vocational training school.
  • News
    Oral History Details Whale Sightings
    Ellen Lockyer
    A new exhibit dedicated to Cook Inlet Beluga whales opens today (Friday June 8] at the Alaska Sea Life Center in Seward. To highlight the exhibit, an oral history of the white whales, commissioned by the Kenai Peninsuala Borough, is now available.
  • News
    Happy Birthday to Seward
    Ellen Lockyer
    Seward, the city named for the man who purchased Alaska for the U.S., turns one hundred years old today (Friday). The community on the Kenai Peninsula is noted for its beauty, its fishing and its rocking Fourth of July celebration. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer spoke with some community leaders about the town and its centennial.
  • News
    Rehabilitated Sea Otter Released In Homer
    A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
  • News
    Fall Storms Halt Ferries
    Steve Heimel
    High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.
  • News
    Seward Highway Collision Kills One
    Steve Heimel
    A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday on the Seward Highway outside of Girdwood killed a Kasilof man.
  • News
    Blatchford Buys Seward Phoenix Log, Tundra Drums Newspapers
    Angela Denning-Barnes
    Calista Corporation announced late Wednesday that its last two weeklies–the Tundra Drums newspaper and the Seward Phoenix Log– have been purchased.
