An Alaska aviation legend is being honored for a lifetime of service. A new east ramp entrance at Fairbanks Airport was recently dedicated to Cliff Everts, and as KUAC’s Dan Bross reports the longtime Fairbanks pilot got special recognition again last week.
The Inter-Island Ferry Authority was barely staying afloat when it made a decision to dramatically cut back its service. That’s according to IFA General Manager Bruce Jones, who discussed the IFA’s financial difficulties during Tuesday’s session of the Southeast Conference annual meeting.
Juneau residents turned out in force Wednesday night to urge U.S. Postal Service officials not to close the Douglas Post Office.
The National Park Service is upping the fee for climbing Denali and Mt. Foraker. The price hike is aimed at re-cooping the cost of managing mountaineering on the high peaks.
Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service warned Congress it could lose $10 billion in the fiscal year that ends this month. That puts the Postal Service in danger of defaulting as it reaches its borrowing limit.
The Alaska state ferry Fairweather will return to service this weekend. Alaska Marine Highway Director Mike Neussel says repairs have been completed on the water jet that sprung a leak in late August.
25 Alaska post offices have been pulled off a nationwide list of nearly 3,700 facing possible closure or consolidation.
The closure study list included post offices in the interior communities of Anvik, Beaver, Hughes, Kaltag, Koyukuk, Stevens Village, Shaegeluk and Lake Minchumina.
The list of post offices in Alaska being considered for closure has shrunk down to 11. The announcement came from Senator Mark Begich 0n Monday, who said all the bush post offices off the road system - some 25 of them - have been taken off the list.
The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.