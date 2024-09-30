On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.KSKA: Tuesday 10/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

