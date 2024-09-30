-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Getting Schooled is the theme of the next Arctic Entries on KSKA. We’ll hear from several well known Anchorage residents on how they learned their lessons the hard way. We have a story from former superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Carol Comeau about how one of her students made her rethink the way things were done at ASD. And Jill Burke and Tony Hopfinger of the Alaska Dispatch, an online news source, learned a few lessons after they crossed paths with a U.S. senate candidate and received some national attention.KSKA: Tuesday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.KSKA: Tuesday 10/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Recorded in April at UAA, listen to the APRN Speaker Series event with NPR's Neal Conan, host of Talk of the Nation. Neal joined APTI's Pat Yack for an on-stage conversation and responded to audience questions on bicycles, baseball, election experiences and more.KSKA: Thursday 7/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm