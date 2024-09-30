-
Another Air Traffic controller who says he worked with Korean flight 085 that was diverted to Whitehorse on Sept. 11, 2001 has come forward with additional details of the day’s events. APRN reported Friday that retired Air Traffic Controller Rick Wilder says the pilot was ordered to squawk that he had hijackers on board.
A decade after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, APRN has uncovered new information regarding the events that caused a Korean 747 en route to New York and scheduled to stop in Anchorage for fuel, to be diverted from Anchorage to Whitehorse Canada.
The September 11, 2001 attacks were directed by fundamentalists whose philosophy was deeply at odds with the religious tolerance espoused by America's founders and designed into the Constitution they wrote. This Humankind special, The Meaning of America, explores the roots of American spiritual freedom.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 2:00 pm
You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm
For the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Hometown, Alaska hosts a community discussion about what these terrible events meant for us personally and as a society. Where were you on September 11, 2001? And how has life changed because of that day?KSKA: Wednesday 9/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm