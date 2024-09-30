-
Alaskan seniors are seeing changes to Medicare under the federal Affordable Care Act. Dates for enrolling in prescription drug plans or changing existing plans are now earlier. What else do Alaskans need to know about changes to Medicare? What is a Medical Home? How is the shortage of doctors who will take Medicare patients in Alaska being addressed? KSKA & APRN: Tuesday 10/11 at 10:00 am
-
Kathleen Sebelius is the latest Obama administration official to visit Alaska this month. The Health and Human Services Secretary is touring the state this week at the invitation of Senator Mark Begich. At providence hospital in Anchorage this morning, Sebelius sat down with Alaskans who help provide medical care for the state's seniors.
-
Four people who believe they could qualify for state assistance under the state’s Seniors and Disabilities Services have filed what they hope will become…