Courts have a role in protecting the most vulnerable in society. Young children are especially vulnerable; their early experiences actually shape their brain development. An Alaska judge is launching a therapeutic court with the welfare of young children in mind. LISTEN HERE
Renting, whether you are the tenant or the landlord, can be fraught with conflict. Alaska has specific statutes that cover this housing arrangement. Justice Alaska explores hot spots in the Anchorage market and shares resources and legal tools for navigating this very common transaction. Your questions and experiences are welcome, so join us!LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m. Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska welcomes the Alaska Supreme Court's Chief Justice for an hour of conversation. Please join us with your comments and questions. LISTEN NOW
Divorce means decisions. Property, finances, children—all must be discussed and divided. Have you been in this position? Do you face this situation? Join Senior Judge Elaine Andrews as we walk through the complicated territory of family law. KSKA: Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
KSKA: Wednesday, April 20 at 2 pm and 8 pm. Finding a good lawyer when you need one is the topic for Justice Alaska, a once-a-month special edition of Hometown Alaska. Justice Alaska aims to give citizens a clearer understanding of how our courts, our laws and our system of justice works.DOWNLOAD AUDIO