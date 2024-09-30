-
It’s been nearly a year since an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that devastated whole communities in that country’s Northwest area.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says reducing the high cost of energy is the best way to promote economic growth in the state.
The Senate reached an agreement Monday night that looks like it will stave off a government shutdown. Democrats and Republicans had been bickering over funding for victims of natural disasters like the recent floods and earthquakes in the Lower 48.
When Senator Murkowski’s fisheries aide pulled out from consideration for an influential job in the Obama Administration two years ago, he said it was because the process was taking too long.