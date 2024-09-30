-
Congress may have sorted out a plan to raise the debt limit this week, but it’s in danger of leaving the Federal Aviation Administration in partial shut-down mode for the next month.
The U.S. House passed a bill Friday that would raise the national debt limit and cut spending. It was a close shave, with just two more members voting for it than needed for passage, 218 to 210.
Thursday night, as Congress continued the debate, Senator Mark Begich hosted a town hall by telephone.
Congress is gone for the weekend even though there’s no deal to avoid defaulting on the national debt. It also left without extending a bill for the Federal Aviation Administration, causing a partial shutdown of the FAA Friday night.
The new federal agency designed to protect consumers from bad operators in the financial industry, like lenders and credit card companies, officially launched Thursday.
