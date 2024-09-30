Senator Begich

-
Senator Mark Begich met with federal and state military and business leaders in Anchorage Monday to gauge support for an Arctic deep water port to be built somewhere in Northwest Alaska. Begich, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on Oceans and Fisheries, has long been a supporter of an Arctic port, which he says will open up economic opportunities for Alaska.
The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.
Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
The Senate reached an agreement Monday night that looks like it will stave off a government shutdown. Democrats and Republicans had been bickering over funding for victims of natural disasters like the recent floods and earthquakes in the Lower 48.