Senator Begich

  • News
    Sen. Begich Gauges Support For Arctic Deep Water Port
    Ellen Lockyer
    Senator Mark Begich met with federal and state military and business leaders in Anchorage Monday to gauge support for an Arctic deep water port to be built somewhere in Northwest Alaska. Begich, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on Oceans and Fisheries, has long been a supporter of an Arctic port, which he says will open up economic opportunities for Alaska.
  • Programs
    State of the State; and the Internet Piracy Bill
    Michael Carey
    The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
  • Photo courtesy of Senator Begich's office: Sen. Begich pins the 1/25 Combat Action Badge on Sergeant Ricardo Tucker of Fort Wainwright’s Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
    News
    Begich Returns From Afghanistan Trip
    Libby Casey
    Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
  • News
    Short Term Spending Deal Passes Through the Senate
    Libby Casey
    The Senate reached an agreement Monday night that looks like it will stave off a government shutdown. Democrats and Republicans had been bickering over funding for victims of natural disasters like the recent floods and earthquakes in the Lower 48.