-
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
-
An Alaskan appointed to a federal Communications Commission board, was dropped after a letter from Governor Sean Parnell's Chief of Staff asked for a…
-
Tune in to KSKA Monday at 3:00 pm to hear Senator Mark Begich's annual address to the Alaska legislature. You can also watch live coverage on Gavel Alaska.Audio is also available here in MP3: Thursday Feb. 23 Senator Lisa Murkowski(Listen Now) Wednesday Feb. 29 Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti (Listen Now) Monday March 5 Senator Mark Begich(Listen Now)Fresh Air can be heard tonight at 11:00 pm on KSKA.
-
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.
-
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has hired a new fisheries aide.Murkowski’s office says Stefanie Moreland will start next month. Moreland will replace Arne Fuglvog , who pleaded guilty this summer to one count of violating the Lacey Act for falsely reporting where he caught sablefish that were intended for interstate commerce. Fuglvog’s sentencing is set for November.
-
The stateless drift-netting vessel Bangun Perkasa is under siege in the Port of Dutch Harbor. Local officials and Alaska Senator Mark Begich are calling for the Coast Guard to scuttle the boat, even as rat elimination efforts get underway.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
The list of post offices in Alaska being considered for closure has shrunk down to 11. The announcement came from Senator Mark Begich 0n Monday, who said all the bush post offices off the road system - some 25 of them - have been taken off the list.
-
Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 am It’s August recess time for the U.S. Congress – when members get back in touch with their districts. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski is looking for ways to advance her issues in a Senate controlled by Democrats, even as those Democrats find all sorts of bills in front of them that were passed by the Republican- controlled House.