-
Alaska Air continues to scramble to get passengers moving as bad weather in its hub city of Seattle still restricts takeoffs and landings there.
-
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Alaska Air Group Inc. said Monday that its board approved the repurchase of up to $50 million in company stock.