Anchorage Community Theatre's Executive Director Matt Fernandez drops by Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what they have planned for their 2018-2019 season. a farce, an historical musical, a drama, an adaption of a Newberry Medal winning novel and a work from an "honorary local" are in the works.Thanks for listening!
Dave Block, the founder and Artistic Director of Midnight Sun Theatre, has some exciting news. He has decided to expand what has up to now been only a summer theatre to a full-year production company and he's on Stage Talk this week to give us all the details. Midnight Sun's upcoming season promises to be full of surprises.KSKA: Friday, September 1 at 2:45pm
KSKA: August 4 at 2:45p.m. Perseverance Theatre of Juneau is bringing another full slate of plays to Anchorage this coming season. Artistic Director Art Rotch, Playwright Lucas Rowley and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman join Steve this week on Stage Talk to go through the line-up.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, July 14 at 2:45pm Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy is celebrating ten years of theatre and have announced their upcoming season. Executive Director Lailani Cook, celebrating the start of her second year as ED, comes on Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what is coming up.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, June 16 at 2:45pm Stage Talk continues its summer series of focusing on upcoming seasons and this week we invite Reed Smith, General Director of Anchorage Opera to drop by and let us know what they have in store for their "Happily Ever After" 2017-18 season.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, June 2 at 2:45p.m. Every summer Stage Talk likes to highlight upcoming seasons and this week we begin by featuring Anchorage Community Theatre. Executive Director Sara Athans drops by to give us a report on last year's season as well as a preview into next year's.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, January 27 at 2:45pmUnlike many of the area performing arts groups whose seasons go from fall to spring, Cyrano's Theatre Company's season runs from January through December. This week on Stage Talk Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond drops by to give us a preview of what's in store.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, September 2 at 2:45pmPulse Dance Company will be offering a little bit of everything this year from contemporary modern to burlesque and rock and roll. Join Artistic Director Stephanie Wonchala as she drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up. Their first offering is Haus Pulse, performing at the Church of Love in Spenard on Saturday, September 10th.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, August 5 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts is kicking off it's forty-first season as it began it's first with Mary Chase's popular heart-warming play Harvey. But then they dive into a wide variety of dramas, comedies, murder mysteries, farces and musicals. Executive Director Garry Forrester drops by the studio this week to give us the run down on their exciting line-up for the coming season.LISTEN NOW
It's summertime and that means Stage Talk begins a series of shows featuring upcoming seasons from different performance groups in the area. This week, we have Sara Athans on from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about all the exciting shows they have planned.KSKA: Friday, June 10 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO