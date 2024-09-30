-
Sealaska Heritage Institute has filed a federal lawsuit against the high-end fashion retailer Neiman Marcus, alleging the company copied a traditional Ravenstail pattern when it produced a coat that retails for more than $2,500.
Sealaska will distribute about $14 million to shareholders and smaller corporations this week.
A group of Sealaska shareholders want to limit the number of terms corporate board members can serve. They say it would bring change to the regional corporation for Alaska Natives with roots in Southeast. But a similar measure three years ago failed.
Two bills related to Alaska sailed out of a House committee Wednesday in Washington. They can now go to the floor of the House of Representatives for a full vote.
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...
Sealaska land-selection legislation will be before the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Wednesday. The panel is the bill’s final stop before heading to the House floor.
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...
Wednesday is mark-up time for the bill allowing Tongass National Forest land selections by the Sealaska Native corporation in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.
Sealaska is helping reopen Kake’s fish-processing plant. It’s part of the regional Native corporation’s increased emphasis on Southeast Alaska investments. It also continues to expand its lower 48 businesses, some of which operate overseas.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...